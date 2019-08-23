CMC nurse leaving

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:57 am

After 26 years of leadership and compassionate care, Ann Jonason will transition out of her role as chief nursing officer at Colleton Medical Center in late August 2019 and go on to work at the South Atlantic Division in Charleston.

Jamie Kabanuk will assume the role of chief nursing officer at Colleton Medical Center in August. Kabanuk currently serves as associate chief nursing officer at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

“I have been privileged to meet and work with nurses from all over during the past 26 years with 16 of those being in the CNO role,” said Jonason. “Each embodies the conviction, passion and expertise that are imperative in the nursing profession. As CNO, I also have had the pleasure of working with such a wonderful and dedicated staff.”

During her tenure as CNO, Jonason has impacted many lives through her leadership and guidance. She has been an active member in the community and spearheaded many learning initiatives at Colleton Medical Center. As a faculty member at USC Salkehatchie, Jonason has worked from the ground up to educate and mentor students and nurses.

Jonason began her career as a registered nurse at age 19, after graduating early from nursing school. Upon her arrival at Colleton Medical Center 26 years ago, Jonason started as a nursing supervisor and quickly moved into the lead outcomes manager role. Later she was promoted into the CNO position, where she has had a tremendous impact. Among her many areas of expertise are patient safety, strategic planning and career development of nurses. She often refers to the nurses at Colleton Medical Center as “one of mine.”

Jonason has received HCA’s highest honor, The Frist Award, along with The Outstanding Alumnus Award for MUSC, the S.C. Palmetto Gold Award and others. Jonason will be missed by many and her contributions will echo throughout the halls of Colleton Medical Center for years to come.