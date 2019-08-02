CMC gets new chief nursing officer

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:12 am

Jamie Kabanuk has joined the Colleton Medical Center staff as the hospital’s new chief nursing officer and member of the leadership team.

“I am very excited to welcome Jamie to Colleton Medical Center and the Walterboro community,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO at CMC.

“Jamie is an energetic leader who is focused on improving patient outcomes and ensure that Colleton Medical Center continues its standard-setting excellence in nursing care at the bedside.”

Kabanuk is joining CMC from Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Utica College in New York, completed her master of science in nursing leadership from Jacksonville University and her doctorate of nursing in executive leadership at Chamberlain University.