Clemson Club dues accepted

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:19 am

The current Colleton County Clemson Club 2019-2020 dues are due. Membership for the club is $20 for singles and $30 for family. Last year The Colleton club awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Colleton County Clemson students and plan to continue for 2019-2020.

Send payment and membership form (click here to download form) to: CCCC, P.O. Box 1422, Walterboro, S.C. 29488. Or bring payment and form to the club’s first viewing party at The Barrel House for the Georgia Tech game.

New officers for this year are: Paul Pye, president; Josh White, vice president; Sharon Witkin, secretary; and Lawton Huggins, treasurer.

The Edisto Island Chapter will hold its kick-off party at Edisto Beach on August 15 at 5 p.m. at Coots Bar and Grill.

The Colleton County Clemson Club plans to have several viewing parties starting August 29 at The Barrel House in Walterboro for the Georgia Tech game. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.