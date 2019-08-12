Christian Labelle | Obituary
Christian Labelle
SUMMERVILLE – Mr. Christian Guy Labelle, 22, of Summerville, entered into rest Friday afternoon, August 9, 2019.
Born March 3, 1997 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, he was a son of William Frank Maloon and Jessica Stanley.
