Cheryl Wilson | Obituary

Cheryl Welles Wilson

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Cheryl Welles Wilson, age 72, entered into rest Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.

Born July 31, 1947, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late George O. Welles and the late Marjorie Welles.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.