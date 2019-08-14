CCHS honored with Safe Sports School Award

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School was recently named as a recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School Award for its sports medicine program. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The recognition reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment at the school level.

To be considered for Safe Sports School recognition, CCHS athletic programs had to meet expectations such as creating a positive athletic health care administrative system; providing or coordinating pre-participation physical examinations; promoting safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities; plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment; provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes; develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions; and provide or facilitate injury intervention.

“We are honored to receive this first Team Safe Sports School Award from NATA,” said Bryant Parnell, outgoing head athletic trainer. “When I came to CCHS last year, I told Coach Hammond that one of my goals was to make it one of the best sports medicine programs in the state of South Carolina and this award is one step forward in that process. During my tenure at CCHS we were able to add various rehabilitation and hydration tools, improved our standards for documentation and updated our policies and procedures to be more in line with the current recommendations and research in the field of sports medicine.

“None of this would have been possible without the backing from Coach Hammond and his staff, our coaches, our administrators, our student-athletes and our athletic training student aides,” said Parnell. “While Coach Hammond and I are moving on, the current athletics staff remains committed to keeping our student athletes safe during team practices and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship and good health. While I’m not going to get to finish completing my goal, I believe I am leaving the sport medicine program in a better place than it was when I arrived and I hope they are able to continue to build on the progress we were able to achieve in such a short amount of time.”

The following is from a press release dated August 8, 2019 from the National Athletic Trainer’s Association:

“The health and safety of student-athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA President Tory Lindley, MA, ATC. “NATA created the ‘Safe Sports School Award’ to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to enhancing safety in sports. We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care.”