CCHS football fundraiser

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:18 am

Colleton County resident James Reid is raising money for the Colleton County High School Football program.

He hopes to raise funds for a new training chute, game film upgrades, and upgrading equipment and travel/food costs for the players. “Donations will be used to cover the cost necessary to run a high school program. Donations will ensure that our athletes get the proper equipment to perform at their top level,” Reid said.

Donations are tax-deductible and donors will receive receipts. To donate, visit SnapRaise at https://www.snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/110373/participants/6052990?share_type=email_0&version=v2.2#/

“If you could please spread the word about our fundraiser by sharing it with your friends on Facebook and Twitter, we would greatly appreciate it. Our young men have been working hard to properly represent this great school and town. Any support is greatly appreciated. Go Cougars!” said Coach Coby Peeler.