Cary Coker | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 26, 2019 9:35 am
Cary Coker
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels, and Crematory
Mr. Cary Talmadge Coker, 62, entered into rest Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cottageville.
Born March 28, 1957, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Thomas Talmadge Coker and Helen Jeannette Bryant Coker.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.