Candidates few and far between in upper Colleton

Candidates for the races in three of the municipal elections in Colleton County that will be on the November general election ballot filed their statements of candidacy by the Aug. 15 deadline.

Current Cottageville Mayor Timothy A. Grimsley filed for re-election to the post with no candidate stepping forward to challenge his reelection.

Two Cottageville Council posts are also on the Nov. 5 ballot. Long-time council member Betty Rhode did not file a statement of candidacy to seek re-election. Current councilmember Andy Sahlmann filed to seek another term on council.

Also filing to run for Cottageville Council was Charles T. Hudson Jr.

Smoaks incumbents stayed home.

The municipal posts of Mayor Rick Linder and council members Jeremy McMillan, Gene Varn, Sheila Lyndon and B. Addison Graham are up for re-election and none of them filed statements of candidacy.

Joseph P. “Joey” Johns filed to run for Smoaks mayor, and Linda L. Garris and Shane Campbell filed statements of candidacy for council posts.

Currently Smoaks council members face election every two years. In this election, the top two vote getters will be given a four-year term on council. The candidates receiving the third and fourth highest vote total will receive a two-year term for those council seats and then run for a four-year term in 2021.

In Lodge, incumbents Alex Carter and Joseph Varnadoe filed petitions to seek re-election. No challengers filed statements to oppose them.

Two other communities, Walterboro and Edisto Beach, still have not determined who will run for their municipal posts on Nov. 5.

Walterboro’s statement of candidacy period begins on Aug. 27 at 8 a.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

Walterboro voters will cast ballots for the council seats currently held by Bobby Bonds, Judy Bridge and Paul Siegel.

Candidates in Edisto Beach are required to file nominating petitions signed by a specific number of registered voters to be placed on the ballot. The deadline for filing the nominating petitions is Aug. 22. After the town receives the nominating petitions, they will be turned over to the Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Office, where the petitions will be examined to determine if they contain valid signatures from registered voters.

In Edisto Beach, the ballot will contain the race for mayor, currently held by Jane Darby, and the council posts held by Jerome Kizer and Crawford Moore.