By many or by few, the Lord alone is sufficient | Faith

By many or by few, the Lord alone is sufficient

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:13 pm

It may be that the Lord will work for us, for nothing can hinder the LORD from saving by many or by few.

— 1 Samuel 14:6

By these words, Jonathan, young and faithful, demonstrates that he has come to a knowledge of the Lord that many never will: The Lord is all together sovereign.

Oh what peace there is in this blessed knowledge. See the peace in Jonathan’s decision. He has built a strategy; he is not throwing caution to the wind. He has a plan, and he is fighting for what seems best for the sake of the Lord’s glory. But as “the heart of man plans his way,” it is “the Lord [who] establishes his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9).

Jonathan, here, is putting to work what Job had already put into words, saying of the Lord, “I know that you can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted” (Job 42:2).

The Lord is not dependent on an army nor their weapons of war. He does not need many hands and feet to accomplish His purpose, “for the battle is the Lord’s.” (1 Samuel 17:47) Knowing this, in faith, Jonathan is ready to act on the Lord’s behalf, and he is, as well, ready for the Lord to decide the outcome for the purposes of His own glory.

Oh that we who live so far apart from this moment in history would realize that our God is the very same God whom Jonathan speaks of, who has declared the end from the beginning. (Isaiah 46:10) What then is there to fear? Find rest in this little acknowledged truth: The Lord is all together sovereign. And find peace in the knowledge that this sovereignty came for our redemption. The Lord did not win this eternal battle for our lives “by many or by few” — only One was hung from that cross, only One who could atone for the sins of all who will come in repentant faith. So, what is this one name given under heaven that we may be saved? The name above all names, Jesus.

Repent, for the exchange of His life for yours was planned in unfathomable love before the beginning. How great is our God? God — through this chosen One, His Son, Jesus — made a way for you to be free from sin and its power of death. Therefore, do not wait another moment! Trust personally in Jesus’ work upon the cross for the forgiveness of your sins. And by faith in Him who died for you, be forgiven. Be born again.

Oh what tear-provoking wonder, that you Lord loved us so. Truly, sovereign grace has saved us from wrath, and sovereign love guides us home to its precious wounded side.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is associate pastor of Ruffin Baptist Church. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)