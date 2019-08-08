Burglary ring busted

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Over the course of five-months, investigators with the Colleton, Orangeburg and Berkeley county sheriff offices worked on unraveling a multi-county burglary ring.

The investigation into the ring that reportedly operated in 14 different counties resulted in the arrest of five suspects. Information collected from those arrests provided the probable cause that enabled the investigators to obtain a search warrant. A sixth suspect was taken into custody when the search warrant was served.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 2, a dozen law enforcement members silently arrived at a Walterboro-area location, armed with a search warrant.

The search led to the recovery of a large amount of alleged stolen property including 27 long guns, three handguns and two four-wheel ATVs.

Also removed from the search site were two generators, power tools, kitchen appliances, firearm accessories and ammunition. They also confiscated an unreported amount of marijuana.

Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said, “Investigators are diligently working to identify all of the property seized in this operation.”

The investigators were expected to work for several days in the laborious task of comparing the recovered property to reported thefts, regardless of local jurisdiction.