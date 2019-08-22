Bulldog demolition awaits next step

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 9:52 am

The next step to bringing down the old Bulldog Stadium at 514 Black St. should begin in September.

Recently, Colleton County Special Projects and Purchasing began seeking proposals from companies interested in conducting asbestos testing on the massive concrete stadium structure that contained the team locker rooms, public restrooms and storage spaces inside and seating on the exterior.

The bids are to be delivered to the county department by Sept. 5 for review and the possible awarding of a contract.

The testing will determine the amount of asbestos in the 12,000-square-foot structure and how to handle the asbestos during the demolition.

Once that testing is completed, Special Projects and Purchasing can move on toward seeking bids for the demolition of the stadium complex.

The move to remove the stadium is the result of collaboration between Colleton County government, Colleton County School District and Walterboro City government.

The stadium is owned by the school district and located within the city limits. Colleton County became involved in the plan because it was the only local government eligible to seek federal Community Development Block Grant to help cover the cost of the demolition.

The plan for demolition of the concrete home stands with other buildings on the 13-acre property and the removal of the visitor bleachers section would only go forward if the county was successful in obtaining a $500,000 Community Development grant. That grant application was successful. The county will be responsible for providing a $50,000 matching grant.

At the time it was announced that the county would seek the demolition grant, County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the project came together quickly when the county was informed that the window on available federal funds was nearly closed.

Griffin explained at that time, the county was among several political subdivisions in the area that were working on a regional project involving Community Development Block Grant funding when that project “fell apart at the last minute.”

“We had 24 hours to put together a project,” Griffin said. “We put our heads together with the city and school district.” Colleton County School District Dr. Franklin Foster recommended the demolition of the old stadium as a possible use for the federal funding.

Lowcountry Council of Governments Community and Economic Development Specialist Kimberly Mullinax conducted the public hearing on the proposal, one of the requirements for seeking the federal funding.

The goal of the demolition project is to “to clean it up and have it as green space,” Mullinax said during the public hearing. “There are no plans to build anything there, just green space (for the community) at this time.”

Griffin added, “There are some possibilities, but we but don’t have any anticipated use.”

In 2018, the school board rejected a proposed sale of the facility.

The stadium property has been for sale for approximately three years when the proposed sale was sidetracked by a 3-3 board vote on the sale.

Coldwell Banker Todd Land Agency has been handling the listing of the real estate for the school district at that time. The school district was seeking $126,000 for the property.