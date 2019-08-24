Building self esteem
Young men attended a self-esteem workshop “There Is A King In U” at the BZS Community Center in Ruffin recently. The group learned proper table etiquette and common courtesies such as pulling out chairs for young ladies, holding doors open, and other common courtesies. Sallie B. Stephens was instructor and Kim O. Memminger of Kingdom Keepers set the stage and decor. The program was part of the “Aspire to Inspire YBU2 Project” coordinated by Hand-In-Hand Community Outreach.
