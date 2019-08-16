Back to school

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:53 am

Miracle Deliverance Center held its 10th annual Youth Fair on Saturday Aug. 10.

Notebooks, book bags, pencils, pens, glue, folders, scissors, etc. were distributed to local students plus activities such as face painting, prize giveaways, jump castles, drawings and food.

Last year’s event gave out 350 book bags, crayons, scissors and glue sticks; 600 pencils and erasers; 400 notebooks; 300 composition books; and 350 folders. The Colleton County Memorial Library donated over 200 free reading books.

“We understand the different obstacles that our youth face from day to day. We seek to empower the children of our community by providing them with the tools they need to be successful in life. As an outreach ministry, we look to achieve these goals thru an atmosphere of fun and safety, while providing assistance to those who may be less fortunate,” said director Yalonda Scriven. “We’re teaching children how to make a difference in their community.”