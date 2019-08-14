Back to School celebration at Elks Lodge Saturday
by The Press and Standard | August 14, 2019 9:01 am
A BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION will be held at the Walterboro Elks Lodge, 236 Milestone Ln., on Saturday Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free pens, paper, notebooks and other items will be given away free. Students must be present to receive supplies.
