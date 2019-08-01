Back-To-School Bash this Saturday at CCHS gym
by The Press and Standard | August 1, 2019 1:56 pm
The 12th annual Back-To-School Bash will be Saturday Aug. 3 in the gym at Colleton County High School from 9 a.m.-noon. Free school supplies, food, prizes, games and music will be available for students in grades K-12. For information call 843-782-4522.
Parents and children must be present to receive supplies and prizes.
