Author to tell tale of Edisto River book

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Join the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market’s guest speaker Susan Kammeraad-Campbell on Saturday Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. for a deeper dive into the Edisto River.

The Edisto River, the longest free-flowing black water river in North America, is one of the most important rivers in the world, a force of life for the Atlantic Ocean. The river is entirely contained in South Carolina and is under threat.

Kammeraad-Campbell spent eight years in the compiling her book, “Edisto River: Black Water Crown Jewel,” working with nature photographer Larry Price and co-author Rosie Price. The creation of the book, the winner of seven national awards, was a journey of its own, she said, an experience that profoundly changed the lives of the three people who created it.

Kammeraad-Campbell is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Joggling Board Press and creator and producer of Storyboard America, a podcast being piloted in South Carolina in partnership with S.C. Public Radio. She is also the author of “Doc: The Story of Dennis Littky,” which became an NBC movie of the week called “A Town Torn Apart.” She has served as lead editor of 34 books, many of which have won multiple literary and design awards. Joggling Board Press is a teaching press, and, over the years, Kammeraad-Campbell has mentored more than 30 interns and apprentices.