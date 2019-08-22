Attempt to elude officers ends in death

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:09 am

A New Jersey man died Aug. 14 in his bid to elude law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Colby Smith, 23, of Laurel Springs, N.J., was pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m. at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

He had been flown by medical emergency helicopter to the medical center from the crash site in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 62-mile marker.

Harvey said he is listing multiple trauma as the cause of death.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Smith was riding his stolen Suzuki motorcycle southbound about 11:55 a.m. when he struck the left side rear of a Colleton County Sheriff Office’s pickup truck.

Smith was then ejected from his motorcycle as it went off the left side of I-95.

The driver of the sheriff office’s vehicle did not sustain injuries in the crash.

The incident that resulted in Smith’s death began in Holly Hill at 10:19 a.m. when he allegedly robbed a Marathon Station.

After that robbery, Smith reportedly moved to a nearby Farmers and Merchants Bank branch. Holly Hill law enforcement officials believe that Smith was planning on robbing the financial institution but failed to make it through a second set of security doors.

Back on the motorcycle, Smith reportedly entered Orangeburg County and robbed the Hutto Exxon-Food Mart on Good Farm Road in Providence.

He then rode onto the nearby I-95 entrance, headed southbound.

A radio alert informing Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect was entering their jurisdiction was heard by a deputy who reported that the fleeing motorcyclist was in front of him. The race through Dorchester County reportedly reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

When the fleeing motorcyclist entered Colleton County, the chase was turned over to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.