Ask Lisa: How should reader handle all those back-to-school fundraisers?

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:08 am

Dear Lisa,

Since it’s almost time for back to school, I’m wondering how to handle all the co-workers who will be hitting me up to buy candy, gift wrap, cookie dough, and all the stuff school kids sell to raise money. How should I handle it?

Not Sold On Selling

Dear Not Sold On Selling

I remember it well. To be fair, my policy is to purchase from every colleague’s child at least once.

My late mother and her friends had a policy to always buy from each other, whether it’s a ticket to a church raffle or beauty-pageant fundraisers. You might need to budget for the contributions you may be asked to make for birthday presents for classmates and young people in your family, as well as your friends’ children or grandchildren. If your contribution is from the heart, I wouldn’t worry about the amount. Give only what you can afford to give.

