Annual Bash provides school supplies for Colleton students

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Over 870 book bags stuffed with school supplies were distributed to hundreds of parents attending the 2019 Back to School Bash at the Colleton County High School Gymnasium on Saturday Aug. 3.

Twenty-three vendors participated in this year’s event, distributing books, pencils, pens, fresh vegetables, toothbrushes and other items to attendees. Representatives from all eight Colleton County schools were also on hand to answer any questions community members had about the upcoming school year.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said he was very happy to see the enthusiasm shown by the parents and students who attended the Back to School Bash. “I am excited that so many members of our community came out to the Back to School Bash. It was nice to see the excitement of the students and parents that attended,” Foster said. “We really appreciate the support of our community partners that made this event possible as we kick off the 2019-2020 school year.”

The following organizations attended the Bash: representatives from all eight district schools and the district’s Adult Education program, as well as the CCSD Office of Transportation, Office of Special Services and Office of Federal Programs-Parent, Family and Community Engagement.

In addition, the 23 vendors that offered information and school supplies included: Healthy Blue, Woodforest National Bank, Lowcountry Foodbank, Kona Ice, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Colleton Chiropractic, Colleton County Alcohol & Abuse Primary Prevention, Colleton County Alcohol & Abuse ECHO Coordinator, Miracle Deliverance Center, Harold Frazier Mortuary, Coastal Kids Dental, Hopeful Horizons Abuse Prevention Coalition of Beaufort, Colleton County First Steps, Colleton Memorial Library’s Children’s Department, Colleton Dept. of Juvenile Justice, Zeta Phi Beta, Father to Father, Dept. of Social Services from Colleton, Charleston and Beaufort counties, Zeta Phi Beta, Mom’s Magic Mini Bus, Chairman CAB, Walterboro Police Department and Primerica.