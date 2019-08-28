All-Stars open season hosting Allendale Tigers

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photo by BECKY HIERS-ROY

The Colleton County All-Star Travel Football League opened the 2019 season Saturday Aug.24 against the Allendale Tigers at home in Cougar Stadium.

The Dynamite team blanketed Allendale 32-0 in the opening game. Dashawn Brown had two touchdowns and Kashmir Broughton and Austin Pinkney each scored once. Zaylin Singleton had eight sacks with four forced fumbles and three take-a-ways.

“We had a great season opener,” said co-commissioner Cornelius Hamilton. “The Dynamite All-Stars were spectacular, starting things off with their impressive 32-0 victory.”

The Small Fry team pulled off a 22-20 win in a back and forth battle. Zion McFadden scored two touchdowns and Terrance Campbell scored once.

“What started off as an offensive explosion, ended up in a defensive grind,” said Hamilton. “Zion McFadden scored the game tying touchdown and Landon Parker scored the go-ahead two-point conversion. Our defense came up with a big defensive stand to secure the win.”

The Pee Wee All-Stars lost a close 6-0 decision in a defensive battle. Hamilton cited Elijah Prioleau and Javion Kinsey for their effort in the game.

In the final game of the day, the Midget team earned a 20-0 win. “The highlight play of the game was a defensive strip fumble and return for the score by Kenari Koger,” said Hamilton.

The All-Stars have a bye scheduled Saturday Aug. 31. They will travel to Hardeeville Saturday Sept. 7.