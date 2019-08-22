Aiken wildlife area open to public in September

Aiken County’s Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve will be open to the public on the following Saturdays this fall: Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve consists of 10,600 acres owned by the U.S. Department of Energy and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The area is in Aiken County, along the Savannah River and southwest of the town of Jackson, off SC-125. Access is through the check station gate on Bent Rim Road, 0.1 mile left at the paved end of Brown Road.