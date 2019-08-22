Aiken wildlife area open to public in September
by The Press and Standard | August 22, 2019 1:12 pm
Aiken County’s Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve will be open to the public on the following Saturdays this fall: Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve consists of 10,600 acres owned by the U.S. Department of Energy and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The area is in Aiken County, along the Savannah River and southwest of the town of Jackson, off SC-125. Access is through the check station gate on Bent Rim Road, 0.1 mile left at the paved end of Brown Road.
Detailed maps/brochures of the area that include special rules and regulations can be requested in advance. Brochures are also available at the check station where visitors sign in.The area will be open for scouting, fishing and some other outdoor activities. All visitors must sign in before entering and sign out prior to leaving. No managed trails exist on the property. Bikes and horses are confined to the 50 mile road system and selected firebreaks.
No weapons are allowed during this period. Insect repellent is recommended for all users and recreationists should bring their own water. One port-o-let is located at the check station.
Hunters are encouraged to utilize these open dates to scout the area prior to deer season. Habitat changes are continually occurring due to timber harvests, prescribed burns, weather events and road construction.
Fishing will be allowed during this period. Limited bank fishing opportunities exist at Skinface Pond, so small boats are recommended. The bass limit at Skinface is 2 per person per day with a 14” minimum, while the catfish limit is 5. Limits on bream are the same as state creel limits.
