About People
by The Press and Standard | August 31, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:37 pm
Kelly named
to dean’s list
Shaquanay Kelly of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga.
The list requires a 3.5 grade point average.
King graduates from Clemson
Angela Nicole King of Walterboro received her B.A. degree in psychology from Clemson University during August commencement in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Smallwood named to dean’s list
Ethan Smallwood of Cottageville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Limestone College in Gaffney.
The list requires a 4.0 grade point average.
Three named
to honor roll
Keneshia Ferguson of Walterboro, Sharonne Allen of Yemassee and Tara Hill of Ruffin have all been named to the spring honor roll at Limestone College in Gaffney.
The honor roll requires a 3.75 grade point average.
On honors lists
at OC Tech
The following students have been named to the honors lists at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for the summer term:
President’s List, full-time: William Bryan of Walterboro;
President’s List, part-time: Andrew Way of Cottageville; Ruth Capers of Ehrhardt; and Keonna Clayton and Kelly Lyons, both of Smoaks;
Dean’s List, full-time: Nancy Crosby of Cottageville;
Dean’s list, part-time: Ashley Crosby of Islandton, Skylar Chambers of Round O; and Joshua Bowers and Lilly Williams, both of Walterboro.
