A vessel to spread the Lord’s message | Faith

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 11:01 am

One evening last week, my oldest son Steven called to tell me about a powerful lesson that he had learned at a Victory Service that he had just attended.

I was in bed resting, but I was anxious to hear what he had to say about this lesson. He said that there would be a quick focus on a grammar lesson within the verses of Scripture, so he knew “my antennas” would definitely rise up for that! As he commenced and continued to share this lesson with me, I was on the verge of shouting, so I just had to get up.

The guest pastor taught from Luke 5:1-6 (KJV): “And it came to pass, that, as the people pressed upon him to hear the word of God, he stood by the lake of Gennesaret, And saw two ships standing by the lake: but the fishermen were gone out of them, and were washing their nets. And he entered into one of the ships, which was Simon’s, and prayed him that he would thrust out a little from the land. And he sat down, and taught the people of the ship. Now when he had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draught. And Simon answering said unto him, Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net. And when they had this done, they enclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake.”

In verse 4, Jesus said to Simon, “…Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draught.” Keep in mind that Jesus used the word “nets” (the plural form of the word “net.”) In Simon’s response to Jesus, he said in verse 5, “…Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net.” Notice that Simon said “net” (the singular form of the word) when Jesus said “nets.” They had been fishing all night to no avail, so they were washing their nets, giving up on catching any fish. Therefore, when the “net” was cast and a large amount of fish were caught, the “net” broke! Remember that Jesus said, “nets.” Simon and his partners were shocked at this miraculous catch!

After the net broke because of the abundance of fish that was caught, look at what they had to do and that which followed in verse 7: “And they beckoned unto their partners, which were in the other ship, that they should come and help them. And they came, and filled both the ships, so that they began to sink.”

Seeing this, Simon Peter realized that although he had done what Jesus told him to do, he was not completely obedient, and he doubted they would catch any fish because they had not caught any after having toiled for so long. After all, Jesus was a carpenter and a teacher, not a fisherman, but momentarily, Simon must have forgotten that Jesus was the Son of Man! Therefore, look at what he said and did in verse 8: “When Simon Peter saw it, he fell down at Jesus’ knees, saying, Depart from me; for I am a sinful man, O Lord.”

My son told me that the pastor went on to say that the Lord wants us to be blessed abundantly, but we have to take Him at His Word and be obedient to what He says. We cannot do things our way, doubting, and expect the Lord to bless us abundantly. Had all the “nets” that they had washed been cast, and the doubting tossed to the wind, the final outcome probably would have been somewhat different.

As I continue to expound further on this lesson, let me share what Jesus said in verse 10 to Simon Peter: “…And Jesus said unto Simon, Fear not; from henceforth thou shalt catch men.” The Lord let Simon know that he didn’t have to be afraid, because from then on, he would be fishing for the souls of men. After this, Simon and his partners got their boats back on the shore, left everything, and followed Jesus. Therefore, Jesus called his first disciples in this parable.

As many times as I have read and heard others read and discuss Luke 5:1-6, especially, and then 5:7-11, I never noticed it in this way. It lets us know that much can come out of the Word of God to show us how to live if we study diligently.

In summation, the overall point of this text is as follows: By Jesus’ power and authority, multitudes of people will be “caught” for eternal kingdom blessings by the followers of Jesus who teach the word of God, obey the commands of Jesus, humble themselves and treasure Christ above all.

I thank God for Jesus that my child is hearing, studying, believing, trusting and sharing the Word of God. The good Lord will take you where you are and use you as a vessel to carry His Word to others, just as He did in this parable. We must let God use us because His Word has to go forth!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)