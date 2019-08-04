4-H information drop-in to be August 27

COLLETON COUNTY YOUTH 5-19 YEARS OF AGE and their parents are invited to an information and registration drop-in for Colleton County 4-H programs on August 27 from 4-6 p.m. in room 222 at the Colleton County Clemson Extension Office, 611 Black St. Participants will be a part of a discussion that will provide input for the programs offered though 4-H during the 2019-2020 program year. Youth will be able to register for 4-H Clubs during the event. Membership fees are $25 and include the S.C. 4-H t-shirt. For more information about Colleton County 4-H contact Dawn Stuckey, 4-H Agent at dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext 128.