100 days of prayer for Colleton County under way

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 12:04 pm

Local Pastor Ollie White had an unexpected conversation with God last week.

He told her she needed to start 100 days of prayer for the Colleton County community. Then He told her she needed to give the refund check she’d just gotten from Dominion Energy to the church and await further instructions. She did.

Immediately after donating the money, she got very specific instructions. As a result, White is holding two prayer services (noon and 7 p.m.) at Faith In Action Ministries, 113 Santee Ln., to pray for an end to the violence and healing for the community. Prayers started Monday Aug. 12 and will continue twice daily for 100 days, ending Nov. 19.

“We are going to pray for the violence to end, pray for people in need, pray for help for the community,” White said.

On this Saturday, she will hold the morning prayer at 9:30 a.m. and offer water and cake slices to those who attend.

The prayers are based on Second Chronicles 7:14: “If my people which are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, seek my faith and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and I will heal the land.”

White hopes everyone will join her in prayer, whether they come to the church or just pray at their homes for the next 100 days. And that they will share the message, whether by phone, word of mouth or social media.

“We’re looking for great things to happen,” she said.