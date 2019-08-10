​Brown completes government training

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:21 pm

Walterboro Councilmember Carl Brown is city government’s latest graduate of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the institute. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.

The institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state’s colleges and universities, and other guest lecturers. The institute also offers credited, on-demand courses.

Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials and administrative staff and the relationships municipal officials have with other local governments, the state and federal government.

Brown and his fellow graduates will receive their certificates at the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s annual meeting next year.

“For more than 30 years, the association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning of the Municipal Association. “This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding and overview of the details of running a local government.”