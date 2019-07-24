Youth tennis camp held at Forest Hills Court

By CINDY CROSBY

Fourteen youth tennis players took advantage of a free clinic for ages 6-18 held last week at Forest Hills Tennis Complex.

The camp, organized by Lessie Snead and Carolyn Burns, introduced and promoted the sport to local youth and allowed players to work on improving their skills.

Another camp is planned for July 22-25 where, to-date, 12 players have signed up to attend.

“Yes, there is something to do in Walterboro — learn to play tennis,” said Snead. “No experience is required. Just bring a racket, towel, water bottle and wear your tennis shoes. Fun is guaranteed.

“We had 14 children participating last week, 11 beginner and three intermediate level players,” said Snead. “We had special guest instructors from Daniel Island last Monday. Diane Barker, a top American senior player and holder of numerous national titles, along with her husband Jack Barker, graciously volunteered to lead our first session which was very beneficial.

“It was a great group of children and it was very rewarding to see them focus and work to learn the game,” said Snead. “We shared many smiles and high fives last week as progress was in the air at the courts in Forest Hills.

“I am very excited to see what week two holds for us,” said Snead.