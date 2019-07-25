Yemassee’s new garbage contractor to begin August 1
by The Press and Standard | July 25, 2019 11:32 am
The Town of Yemassee recently selected awarded S&S Disposal of Ehrhardt as its new solid waste disposal contractor for a 5-year term. S&S will handle the town’s residential and commercial trash pickup services beginning August 1.
S&S Disposal, Republic Services and the Town of Yemassee are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for town residents. Please be mindful of the following to help with the transition:
- The last residential pickup for Republic Services will be Monday July 29. Please leave your Republic Services roll-carts at the curb as a contractor hired by Republic Services will be immediately retrieving these carts after the garbage is picked up.
- Yemassee public works employees will replace cans Monday for all residents with active garbage accounts. The new cans will be left at the curb.
- Per S&S Disposal policy, its employees will not pick up garbage that is in Republic Services cans. S&S Disposal will only pick up trash in S&S-owned cans.
- The new residential service day will be each Wednesday and the first pickup date will be Wednesday Aug. 7.
- The new commercial service days will be Monday and Thursday each week and the first pickup date will be Thursday Aug. 1.
- Since there will be 10 days between service during the transition, the town has provided a dumpster for bagged residential trash only. This dumpster is located at the Public Works Shed on Zahler Street East behind Town Hall, near the water tower. If you need assistance, contact the Town Hall (843) 589-2565
- Customers will continue to receive their bill for trash service on their monthly water bill from Lowcountry Regional Water System.
- There is no price increase for residential customers.
- Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this transition. If you have further questions, please contact the Town Hall (843) 589-2565.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.