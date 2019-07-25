Yemassee’s new garbage contractor to begin August 1

The Town of Yemassee recently selected awarded S&S Disposal of Ehrhardt as its new solid waste disposal contractor for a 5-year term. S&S will handle the town’s residential and commercial trash pickup services beginning August 1.

S&S Disposal, Republic Services and the Town of Yemassee are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for town residents. Please be mindful of the following to help with the transition: