Yemassee to change trash contractors

Republic Services has informed the Town of Yemassee that due to another mechanical failure they are delaying residential pickup services until tomorrow.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused and are aware of the pattern that Republic has displayed over the past few weeks,” said Matt Garnes, town clerk. “The contract with Republic Waste ends at the end of the month and the town has chosen not to renew their contract. The town has awarded the contract to S&S Disposal out of Ehrhardt and they will begin providing solid waste service beginning August 1, 2019.”

S&S will pick up residential trash on Wednesdays each week while the commercial pickup days are still to be determined. “We will publish the new pickup schedule on our website and social media channels as soon as it is confirmed. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition,” Garnes said.