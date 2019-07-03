USC-Salk holds Hodges Scholarship Tourney

July 3, 2019

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

USC-Salkehatchie held the second annual Rashee Hodges Scholarship Tournament Saturday June 29 in Walterboro.

Six teams participated in the event, which remembered and honored Rashee Hodges, a former Colleton County High School and USC Salkehatchie Indian basketball standout who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in December 2016 in Richland County. Hodges was attending Benedict College in Columbia at the time of this death, where he signed a basketball scholarship to continue his education and basketball career following his time at Salk.

Team GameChanger, led by LaMonte Hodges (Rashee’s father) and comprised of many of Rashee’s former teammates, won in dramatic fashion on a buzzer beater. Also competing in the fundraiser tournament were the Mt. Pleasant Ballers, Salk Boyz, Walking Buckets, EZ Buckets and Tri-County.

“Our goal is to not only help enhance the Rashee Hodges Basketball Scholarship here at USC-Salk, but more importantly to host an annual event to honor Rashee, his family and play in his memory,” said Indian Head Coach Jake Williams.

USC-Salkehatchie Indian Region X Player of the Year and All-American Vince Cole was named as the recipient of this year’s scholarship.

“Cole was a good friend of Rashee’s and Vernon Lowndes growing up,” said Williams. “So, this made the scholarship even more special. We thank all the participants and everyone else who came out to watch and support the effort.”