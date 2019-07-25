Sparta Live

Two dogs lost near Bells Crossroads

by | July 25, 2019 9:45 am

Two dogs missing since July 24

Black female lab, 12 years old, wearing red collar, named Daisy

10-week-old golden retriever male puppy, named Levi, wearing blue collar with little white bones

Missing from Ruffin, Bells Crossroads area

Please call 843-599-5590

 

