Two dogs lost at Bells

by | July 29, 2019 12:16 pm

Two dogs missing since July 24

Black female lab, 12 years old, wearing red collar, name Daisy

10-week-old golden retriever male puppy, name Levi, wearing blue collar with little white bones

Ruffin, Bells Crossroads area

843-599-5590

