Two attend band symposium in N.C.

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:40 am

Two members of the Band of Blue attended the 2019 Western Carolina University Summer Symposium from July 7-11 in Cullowhee, N.C.

CCHS senior tubist William Finigan and 2019 Band of Blue drum major Megan Gooding joined over 500 of the top band members from North and South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Virginia at the symposium. Students were taught by several of the country’s top band directors and instructors.

The symposium also hosted the Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps. Campers got an interactive look and performed with the corps.

Band members performed a short concert with Michael Huebner and Drum Majors performed with their instructors Sheldon Frazier, Ben Pouncey, Mimi Phillips and Taylor Watts.

David Starnes is the director of the Western Carolina University Pride of the Mountains Marching Band.

The 2019 Band of Blue starts pre-camp workouts July 22-26 and full camp from July 29-Aug. 12.

The Band of Blue half time show is a classic Western show entitled “Red Rock Mountain” by Rossano Galante.

“Red Rock Mountain” is a three-movement overture that paints a musical portrait of the old West. A tuba feature along with brass fanfares highlighted with soaring wind lines begin the piece. The music then transitions into an emotional section which depicts the desert mountains at dusk on the prairie with a beautiful clarinet solo/duet and woodwind choir.

As the sun rises and sheds light on the mountains, the music becomes lyrical and rhythmically incisive. The piece culminates in a heroic finale depicting the grandeur and traditions of the Old West and “Red Rock Mountain.”

Tim Hinton has arranged the music for the Band of Blue and Bob Buckner and Mary White are designing the visual drill and guard choreography.

The Band of Blue’s first performance is August 30 at Cougar Stadium and the Walterboro Band Classic is September 28.