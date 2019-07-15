Twila S. Moultrie | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 15, 2019 11:19 am
WALTERBORO: Twila S. Moultrie, 36, a native of Walterboro, went to be with the lord on Monday July 15, 2019 at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
