Three chosen for Boys State

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:37 am

Nick Armentrout, William Finigan and Hans Gabriel were chosen to attend this year’s American Legion’s Palmetto Boy State.

All three young men went to the week long program at Anderson University from June 9-15.

Nick Armentrout is the son of Chris and Ginger Armentrout; William Finigan is the son of Tom Finigan; and Hans Gabriel is the son of Eric and Len Gabriel. All three young men are rising seniors at Colleton County High School.

The American Legion’s Boys State program is a way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system. More than 1,000 rising seniors are nominated each year by their high school teachers and counselors to be delegates or “citizens” at Boys State.

Many of S.C.’s current political, business, and community leaders attended Boys State. While at Boys State, citizens are divided into “cities” named for state rivers which make up “counties” named for famous South Carolinians. Citizens are also divided into two political parties from which they campaign and/or elect city, county and state officers. By doing so, citizens learn about government and politics by participating in the process.

Students had an opportunity to prepare speeches, compose party platforms, debate current issues and vote for elected offices. Cities also compete for ribbons in athletics, spirit, college bowl trivia and other events. Citizens may also participate in several schools. Boys State has a media school which publishes a daily paper, nightly news videos and conducts web updates regularly. There is a law school which teaches the fundamentals of S.C. law. There is also a performing arts school which encompasses everything from a daily news cast to technical production. Several other schools include a criminal justice academy, leadership school and the Boys State band/choir.

Boys Stater’s also have the opportunity to hear from some of South Carolina’s top leaders. Speakers from years past include Sen. Strom Thurmond, Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, Governor and U.S. Superintendent of Education **** Riley, former Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nicki Haley, current Governor Henry McMaster, Congressman Lindsey Graham, and Sen. Tim Scott.