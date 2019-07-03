Three attend leadership clinic at USC

Three Colleton County High School Band of Blue members completed the University of South Carolina Band Drum Major and Leadership Clinic in Columbia. The clinic, held June 20-22, had 90 high school band drum major and leadership candidates from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Band of Blue members attending were William Finigan, Rhaynie Bongiorno and Chandler Ballew.

Band of Blue members were placed in different ability groups based on experience. Clinicians for the event were USC Director of Marching Bands Dr. Tonya Mitchell, Assistant Director of Marching Bands Jack Eaddy and former USC Drum Majors Ben Pouncey and Justyn Davis.

Band members were also involved in a leadership workshop with nationally known leadership clinician, Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser, from Attitude Concepts Today.

2019 Band of Blue Drum Major Megan Gooding will attend the WCU Summer Symposium on July 7-11 in Cullowhee, N.C.

The Band of Blue will start pre-band camp practice Monday July 22-26 and full camp from July 29 through August 9.