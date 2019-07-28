The Church of Jesus: Only He is worthy | Faith

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:36 am

“Which He purchased with His own blood.”—Acts 20:28

In the 20th Chapter of Acts, Paul reminds the Ephesian elders of what we too frequently need to be reminded —Jesus bought the church for Himself at the high price of His own blood.

But, there still exists a question for us to ask ourselves: do we, who have been saved by this substitution, truly understand what that divine substitution made by our Savior means? So, let me put it another way, as we think about our own little congregation down the street, do we truly understand the gravity of the blessed knowledge that Jesus bought the salvation of all sinners who will have faith in Him by the shedding of His own precious blood upon the cross (Hebrews 9:22)?

He did this so that there might be such a ransomed people as the church. And, if you have faith in Jesus, that He died to forgive you of your sins and save you, then you are a part of His holy people, the church.

However, you may have not attended church in a while and have fallen away from regular attendance.

The Bible says, do not neglect to meet as a body (Hebrews 10:25). This is what God has intended, to be gathered in one place on the Lord’s day to worship Him. For, on that day, our Savior rose from the dead and by doing so declared for all who will have faith in Jesus’ work on the cross that they too will live a life eternal after death.

This day is important, and so is that little congregation down the road. Do not neglect them. For, thanks be to God, Jesus did not neglect us; but, instead, died the death we deserved and bought us for Himself. Then, three days later, rose from the dead and now is seated in heaven at the right hand of God, the Father, to be the mediator between God and man (1 Timothy 2:5).

How awesome is this God? Only He is truly deserving of all honor and glory and praise. Only He is worthy. Let us worship this merciful and mighty God this coming Sunday morning!

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is associate pastor of Ruffin Baptist Church. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)