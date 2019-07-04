Teenager seriously injured in Mt. Carmel Road wreck

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:06 am

A Colleton County teen was critically injured in a single-vehicle accident on Mount Carmel Road on the morning of June 29.

At 5:37 a.m., an off-duty Colleton County firefighter drove past the location and saw the damaged Toyota pickup truck off the roadway. He stopped to investigate and found the patient lying on the ground near the heavily damaged truck. He reported the accident to emergency dispatch and rendered aid to the patient until an ambulance arrived a few minutes later.

The patient was semi-conscious with multiple traumatic injuries and severe respiratory problems. It appeared he was ejected from the truck, which had rolled several times before coming to rest upright. It is unknown when the accident occurred.

Firefighter-paramedics quickly treated him at the scene, and transported him to Colleton Medical Center where a C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter was ready to transport him to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

Apparently, the small pickup truck was traveling south on Mount Carmel Road when it crossed the center line and entered the ditch on the northbound side of the road. The truck over-corrected, crossed back across Mount Carmel Road, left the southbound side of the road and began to flip over several times. The driver was ejected at some point while the vehicle was flipping over.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.