Strong winds ignite fire

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:05 am

A fast moving woods fire drew the attention of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and fire crews from the South Carolina Forestry Commission for several hours on July 13.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Nunuville Road at 2:37 p.m. where they found the land ablaze.

The land recently had trees harvested and the flames from several unattended debris piles spread during high winds, igniting approximately 20 acres of the property.

Twenty-mile-per-hour winds quickly drove the flames through the brush, causing nearly zero visibility on Nunuville Road. Colleton County Sheriff Office deputies blocked access to Nunuville Road for several hours to allow firefighters to operate. The Forestry Commission responded with a ranger and two fire plows to cut firebreaks around the fire.

The winds also caused the flames to endanger several homes in the area.

At one point, the flames jumped Nunuville Road in two locations, but fire crews were able to extinguish those fires and prevent the flames from moving north of Nunuville Road. The fire plows cut a double fire line around the entire fire.

The flames jumped the double line at one location, but were quickly contained before spreading to the neighboring property. A firefighter, who works off-duty with heavy equipment, moved a track hoe on the property to a safe location to prevent it from being damaged by the fire.

Fire-Rescue units and forestry crews worked for four hours to contain the fire.

No homes were damaged. One firefighter was treated for heat-related problems at the scene.