Still time to sign up for camp at the Rec

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:52 am

Summer camp is underway at the Colleton County Recreation Center.

Started in 2016 by Darlene Cummings, director, and Anita Green, assistant director, the camp is open to children ages 4-12, divided into six groups ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Activities include music, journaling/storytime, arts and crafts classes, sports, academics, field trips and other structured activities. A weekly camp fee includes all programs, teachers, supplies and daily breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Upcoming field trips include Fund Day at the Rec on July 5; the planetarium in Orangeburg on Friday July 12; Splash Zone Water Park on Johns Island, Tuesday July 16; Fun Day at the Rec, Friday July 19; Parris Island Marine Base in Beaufort, Friday July 26 (tentative); and Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, Friday Aug. 2 (tentative.)

The Summer Camp Finale will be held at the Recreation Center on August 1.

Local sponsors include Coastal Electric Company, Coastal Kids Dental and Braces, Colleton Dental Associates, Colleton Fire-Rescue, Colleton County Sheriff Department with the canine unit, Sheila Keaise with the Colleton County Memorial Library, and Cornelius Hamilton with S.C. State University/Clemson Extension.

This year’s employees consist of Darlene Cummings, director; Anita Green assistant director and academic teacher; Brandon Williams, music coordinator; Faith Calloway, summer feeding, arts and crafts; Cassidy Stringer, summer feeding, P.E. coordinator; Shelby Daniels, storytime/journaling; and Chaqui Johnson, structured activities, which consists of various board games and organized fun activities.

Children may still register to attend camp. For information call Darlene Cummings, 843-599-9779.