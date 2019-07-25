Stabbing remains under investigation

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am

Walterboro police are continuing to investigate a July 21 stabbing that resulted in the hospitalization of the victim.

At 6:40 a.m., emergency dispatchers reported receiving a call about a stabbed man in a room at the Southern Inn at 1630 Bells Highway.

Both city police and members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the motel and secured the scene.

The man, bleeding from a large cut to his chest, told officers that he had been stabbed while walking back to the motel from a gas station.

An ambulance crew from Colleton County Fire-Rescue stabilized the man and then transported him to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

While officers were at the motel, a female became involved in a verbal altercation with others at the scene. After she allegedly ignored a Walterboro police officer’s requests to stop her actions, the 51-year-old woman was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct.