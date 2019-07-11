Send stories and photos of Hurricane Hugo to National Weather Service
by The Press and Standard | July 11, 2019 9:53 am
September 21-22, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo severely impacting the region.
The Naitonal Weather Service will be collecting your photos/stories through August 30 for a web page we are creating in remembrance of the event.
If you’d like to be considered send your photos/stories to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Be sure to include your name and location (latitude/longitude and/or address) of any pictures.
