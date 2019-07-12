Senator Scott accepting applications for Fall 2019 internships

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) has announced he is accepting congressional internship applications for available positions in his Washington DC, North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville offices for the fall of 2019. The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students practical experience in constituent services, the legislative process, government policy, and press. The internship provides students with the ability to work with and learn from public service professionals. Students will learn invaluable work experience and skills throughout their internship that will help them gain a better understanding of how their government functions.

Washington, DC Office: In Washington, interns have the unique chance to research legislation, attend Congressional hearings and briefings, assist with press tasks, and help with constituent letters on issues. Responsibilities also include answering phones, helping to coordinate meetings, and other administrative tasks. By the end of the program, students will come away with a stronger understanding of the lawmaking process, will have improved their communication writing skills, and critical thinking abilities.

South Carolina Offices: (North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville) In the South Carolina Offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects of importance, while also answering phones, completing research and other projects, and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. State office interns have the ability to assist with issues that are personally affecting our citizens.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but can generally run 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Interested South Carolina students can apply through our website at https://www.scott.senate.gov/constituent-services/internships. For any additional questions, contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov or (202) 224-6121