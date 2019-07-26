Seeking donations for college survival kits

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:44 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

A local non-profit, The Shay Foundation, is seeking donations to prepare college survival kits for the fourth consecutive year. Founded by local KaShaira Givens (Shay), the purpose of the foundation is to help local students transition into college by providing a few of the necessities to lighten the financial burden of the freshman year.

Since beginning The Shay Foundation in 2016, Givens’ endeavor has rapidly grown — and the countdown is on to make this year even more successful.

“The foundation started with a simple Facebook post on July 13, 2016,” said Givens. “In that post, I shared my desire to give back to the community in a way that would be encouraging and helpful to the Class of 2016 who were transitioning to college in the fall.

“I purchased the items myself by using the Facebook post to bring awareness of the scholarship and gifted one male and one female with the survival kits,” she said. “Since then, I have held the give-away annually so more students would be blessed with items for their college matriculation.

“From blessing two students in 2016, to 28 students in 2017, then 35 students in 2018, the give-away has become more popular,” said Givens. “Because of this, I created a Facebook for The Shay Foundation, where I share encouraging messages to students along with spotlighting college graduates from Colleton County.”

Givens has given the foundation a motto “Encouraging tomorrow’s Game Changer.”

“This motto is in remembrance of my friend Rashee Hodges who was very influential and encouraging to many students in Colleton County,” said Givens. “This foundation is important to me because throughout the years I noticed how college attendance and completion sometimes become a struggle for students in my community due to limited resources, support, and economic disadvantages.

“I think many students lose the courage to attend college or post-secondary education,” she said. “It is The Shay Foundation’s goal to become a resource and support to provide encouragement and strengthen the attendance of students who desire to do so.

“My goal is for The Shay Foundation to once again grow in numbers of students being blessed with essential items for the upcoming school year,” she said.

Givens can be reached via The Shay Foundation’s Facebook page. Donations may be sent via “Cashapp” to $TheShayFoundation1.