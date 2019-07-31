SCDNR solicits drought condition reports from South Carolina farmers

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), along with other state agencies, is asking for farmers to share information on drought across the state.

Through a partnership with the Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), SCDNR is soliciting information on real-time drought impacts by farmers who could regularly report soil moisture levels, crop and pasture conditions, and rainfall totals.

NDMC has provided a mobile-friendly tool for those with agricultural interests in the Palmetto State to share this information and upload photos of impacted crops.

To report information, farmers and other community members can visit http://bit.ly/droughtreport19 or email drought@dnr.sc.gov.

Submitters can report their contact information and GPS coordinates, or choose to remain anonymous.

Frequent reporting is encouraged, as it helps provide trend data.

Researchers and regulators who monitor drought need data to accurately assess each county’s drought status. The U.S. Drought Monitor map, updated weekly, uses input from SCDNR, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and other agencies to assess drought conditions and trigger various drought responses.