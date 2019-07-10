Rockland Industries in Bamberg now hiring

Rockland Industries, an internationally recognized textile manufacturer and major employer in the area, is now hiring for more than a dozen positions at its Bamberg facility, where the company continues to develop new products and serve its global customers, according to the SouthernCarolina Alliance.

“Bamberg County is a great location for us, and we are proud of our workforce here, where we manufacture and ship drapery products to 140 countries around the world,” said President Mark Berman. “Since our 2017 expansion, we have continued to seek those who want to join a growing company with room for career advancement.”

Currently employing 172 at the Bamberg location, Rockland is the world’s largest producer of coated blackout window covering fabrics, including decorative blackout drapery fabrics and blackout drapery lining fabrics used in hotels internationally.

The company is now developing a product for the roller shades used in the hospitality industry, including many major hotel chains around the world. The product will be new to the market, and the Rockland Industries team is excited about the future of this innovation, which will be produced in Bamberg, in addition to the blackout drapery products. The company also manufactures ticking at the facility and is the country’s largest supplier of muslin.

Consumers can buy Rockland products at Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Hobby Lobby, in their retail stores and on-line and at Amazon.com and Fabrics.com, as well as many other dot-coms.

“Rockland Industries has been a major manufacturer in our region for decades,” said Bamberg County Councilwoman Sharon Hammond. “Because of their innovation and the dedication of their manufacturing team, the Roc-Lon product continues to be an internationally recognized leader in their field, producing jobs and economic stimulation here at home in Bamberg County.”

Rockland has immediate job openings for machine operators, forklift operators, mechanics and electricians, on all shifts.