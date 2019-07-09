Robert Sylvanus Kennedy Jr. | Obituary

COTTAGEVILLE: Robert Sylvanus Kennedy Jr., 81, of Cottageville, died Sunday July 7, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Mr. Kennedy was born July 11, 1937 in Dorchester, Mass., and has lived with his wife Frances in Cottageville for the last 26 years. He retired from the Massachusetts State Police after serving the public for 30 years. He was a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church and also the American Legion Post 93 in Walterboro.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Kennedy; daughter Lynne Aiello and spouse Russell Clark; son Bob Kennedy and spouse Bobbi Kennedy; son Mint Straight and spouse Jackie Straight; two step-daughters, Dyanne Rousseau, and Elaine Davis and spouse Bob Davis; a sister, Edith Moroney, and her spouse Tom Moroney; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Ammidown, and mother, Kathryn Ammidown, as well as two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial mass will be scheduled in the near future at Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

Visit the online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.