Risher to celebrate 88th birthday
by The Press and Standard | July 20, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:44 am
Sarah Risher Linder of Smoaks will celebrate her 88th birthday on July 22. A native of Smoaks, she was married to the late Johnny L. Linder. She had 10 children, two of whom are deceased. “I’m still standing on the rock,” she said.
