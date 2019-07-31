Remember when…

The WHS yearbook said, “Overcoming a bad start with few victories, the Walterboro High School J. V. basketball team acquired the experience and poise it needed to gather laurels. The young team staged a brilliant second half comeback to end the year with an overall winning record.

“The J. V. girls had a very good season as they finished this year with a wonderful victory. Under the direction of Mrs. Mary Alice Covington, the J. V.’s had an 8-0 record. This is the first season in which they have gone undefeated in some time. The J.V.’s have kept the WHS tradition of winning in the right spirit and have proven that next year will be even better.” The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from 1969, both undefeated teams. Coaches were **** and Mary Alice Covington. “They were the best,” said Diane P. O’Bryant, who submitted the photos.